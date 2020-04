GEORGE TOWN: The Federal Government should consider forming a task force to address the plight of undocumented workers if it wants to effectively contain the Covid-19 pandemic, says Senator Yusmadi Yusoff (pix).

Covid-19 has reportedly already infected over 400 foreigners in the country.

“The task force must consist of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), foreign embassies, labour organisations and the Malaysian Employers Federation, as well as other interest groups besides the police, army and Rela,” Yusmadi said.

He added that the pandemic has proven that it has the capacity to easily be transmitted globally and Malaysia cannot afford to leave any group aside in the fight to flatten the curve.

Yusmadi reminded the authorities to look at how Singapore responded to the outbreak, as initially it managed to contain the virus but when it began to emerge within the migrant community it caused a second wave of infections, forcing the island state to also impose its own form of a movement control order (MCO).

He said enforcement units need to enter our migrant colonies, advocate to their community leaders of a need for social distancing and to register all illegals where possible.

Yusmadi cited the enhanced MCO which has been imposed at two locations where foreigners reside, the Selangor and Malayan Mansion in Kuala Lumpur.

“Also, employers need to adopt measures to ensure that they register as many illegals under their employment and to ensure that their accommodation is sanitised effectively, including those living on construction and factory sites,” he said.

Yusmadi also called on the government to either offer a form of a fresh amnesty programme or to repatriate as many of the illegals as possible.

Penang Consumer Protection Society president Datuk K. Koris Atan said the authorities must inspect hostels and quarters which house foreign workers as these paces seldom practise social distancing.

Koris said if the government does not act fast enough, there may be more clusters of infections emerging from among the migrant colonies.