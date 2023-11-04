Address staffing issues at MACC, special corruption court: Rais Yatim

KUALA LUMPUR: The Senate’s Special Select Committee on Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption today submitted two proposals to address staffing issuess in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Special Sessions Court on Corruption.

Its chairman, Senator Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim (pix) said the recommendation was the result of the committee’s finding that there are constraints in handling corruption cases if the MACC does not have sufficient personnel to perform its duties as the country’s main anti-corruption body.

The findings also revealed that judges placed at the special court have no opportunities for career advancement if they are forced to transfer out of the court when they are promoted, even though their expertise is still needed to handle corruption cases.

“Therefore, the committee proposes that the Public Service Department consider new initiatives to address staffing issues at the MACC, from the replacement method to one-off (appointment) and, that it regularly monitor the filling of positions at the MACC.

“The committee also recommends that the government create promotion opportunities for judges at the special corruption court and introduce an apprentice programme in the judiciary to ensure that the replacement plan for experienced judges in handling corruption cases functions smoothly,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama