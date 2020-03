PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin should address the nation daily to keep Malaysians informed on the latest development in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Lim Kit Siang (pix).

The DAP veteran also advised the Cabinet to hold daily meetings “until the war against Covid-19 is won”.

“His live telecast would have been more effective if he had owned up to the government’s mishandling of the crisis, which led to chaos and panic among the people particularly on Tuesday, resulting in massive crowds and panic buying in supermarkets all over the country, long queues in police stations and the double U-turns on permission needed for interstate travel, the shutting down of university hostels which forced students to return home, the lack of protection for low-income workers, no arrangement on children for frontliners and the lack of bilateral coordination for Malaysians working in Singapore,“ the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.

He further stressed to all Cabinet ministers to make the Covid-19 pandemic as their top priority, and every minister should focus on the ministry’s role on what they can do and inform Malaysians daily.

Muhyiddin had appealed to Malaysians yesterday to stay at home to “protect yourself and your family”.

In a special address on Wednesday night, he said the reason the government had imposed the movement control order (MCO) was to stop people from moving around.

The MCO is scheduled to end on March 31.