Addressing issues of workplace discrimination among focus in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR:The question whether the government intends to formulate a specific legislation to address the issue of workplace discrimination will be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) during the question and answer session to the Minister of Human Resources.

There will also be a question from Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN-Sungai Besar) to the Minister of Higher Education on the number of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates from 2018 to 2023, as well as the number who have obtained jobs.

In the list is also a question from Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​(BN-Jelebu) to the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry on the expected amount of foreign investment in 2024 and how the ministry balances incoming investment in all states and not just in the Klang Valley.

Today’s Parliament sitting will also the debate the 2024 Budget that was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar on the official Parliament website, the Supply Bill 2024 will be debated at the Committee level for eight days before the four-day answer session by the ministers from Oct 30.

Anwar, when tabling the 2024 Budget, themed ‘Economic Reform, Empowering the People’, said the government allocated RM393.8 billion or 19.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) with three ministries, namely Finance, Education and Health being the main recipients.

Of the total allocation, Anwar said RM303.8 billion and RM90 billion are for operating and development expenditures, respectively, while another RM2 billion would be set aside for contigency spending.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 32 days until Nov 30. - Bernama