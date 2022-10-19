Addressing manpower shortfall in psychiatric care

PETALING JAYA: With Malaysia having only 1.27 psychiatrists per 100,000 population, which is far below the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended ratio of one per 10,000, a social care platform called Sapot is set to address the shortfall by training recovered mental health patients to be counsellors.

Sapot co-founder Fatiha Shuib said its goal is to prevent people from developing mental disorders due to prolonged stress, apart from encouraging those affected to seek professional help as soon as possible.

“Recent research shows that three out of every 10 adults in Malaysia experience some form of mental health issues. Yet, we only have around 300 clinical psychologists and 410 psychiatrists in the country.

“WHO recommends a ratio of one psychiatrist to every 10,000 people,” she said.

“Those diagnosed with mental disorders, especially chronic ones, struggle to secure employment and often lose years of productivity due to their conditions.”

Fatiha said Sapot addresses the problems associated with access to counselling by empowering and training those who have recovered from mental health issues to be counsellors. This will bridge the gap between access to professional help and the assistance that patients need.

“Our vision is to create an all-inclusive ecosystem for mental healthcare. Patients seeking help via our platform have different mental health issues.

“We connect them to our mental health service which provides prevention, treatment and after-care. This will pave the way towards an accessible and trusted mental health system for all.”

Sapot counsellors who are called “Sapot Warriors,” are those who were previously diagnosed with mental illnesses and fought their way to recovery.

They have been trained by the United Kingdom National Healthcare Services, which has produced thousands of peer supporters in the UK and throughout the world since the early 2000s.

“Our 20 Sapot Warriors are Malaysia’s first ever to be trained as Accredited Peer Supporters (APS). In other countries such as the United States, UK and Singapore, APS are paid to work as part of a mental healthcare team in clinical settings. What we are doing at Sapot is paving the way for a whole new career path in Malaysia.

“Currently, we provide gig employment to Sapot Warriors and they are being paid to conduct counselling sessions and help our users with any issues they may be facing. The counsellors offer a unique perspective as they can draw on their experiences.

“Users find relief because Sapot Warriors understand what they are going through. They are also aware of their limitations, whereby they do not provide any kind of diagnosis whatsoever as they are not qualified to do so.

“However, they can identify when a patient needs clinical help and can share how to get there and what to expect.”

Fatiha said there is no shame in getting help for mental health issues, and that those who need assistance should not wait until the situation becomes worse.

Those who need assistance from Sapot can visit their website at www.sapot.app.