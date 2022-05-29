Adequate chicken supply in Sabah ahead of Kaamatan Festival

KOTA KINABALU: The supply of chicken in Sabah is sufficient ahead of the Kaamatan Festival, which will be celebrated from tomorrow until May 31, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (PPDNHEP) Sabah director Georgie Abas.

He said there was no need for panic buying as the existing supply of chicken was sufficient as an inspection found that supply of chicken meat was still available at major markets, supermarkets and grocery stores.

“In Sabah, there are 19 major broiler farmers who can produce three million chickens a month and it is estimated that on average can produce 100,000 chickens a day, while the supply of chickens is sent to major supermarkets between 100 to 300 chickens a day,” he said in a statement here today.

Georgie said that inspections and monitoring of the supply of poultry and other basic necessities had been carried out, to ensure that supply was not interrupted and were sold at reasonable prices.

He said that chicken wings were also listed as price-controlled items under the Kaamatan Festival Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP), effective May 27 to June 2.

He said that the determination of the maximum price for chicken and chicken eggs, which was implemented on Feb 5 and will end on June 5, also recorded a total of 58 cases as of yesterday for not complying with the scheme.

According to him, the total value of the seizures for the 58 cases involved was RM11,949.01, and all the cases were compounded, with the total value of the compound of RM9,200.

Georgie said that legal action would be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 if a trader was found to have increased the price of goods for excessive profits.

Consumers with any information regarding the misconduct of traders can report to KPDNHEP with complete information through several channels.

Among the channels are via the WhatsApp application at 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000, e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, call centre (1-800-886-800), e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, Ez KPDNHEP ADU and Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) (03-8882 6088/6245), he said. - Bernama