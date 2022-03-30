Adequate meat supply for Ramadan, Aidilfitri: Mafi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has assured adequate meat supply to meet the demand for the Ramadan month and Aidilfitri celebration.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix) said the meat supply was not affected although the country had to rely on imported meat at 70 per cent as local meat production or the industry’s self-sufficiency level (SSL) was only around 21 per cent.

“We import a lot (of meat) including from India, Pakistan, Australia and thus far it is stable and there is no disruption.

“The ministry will always monitor to ensure adequate meat supply not only during the festival but also for daily needs,” he said at a press conference after the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) Golden Jubilee Launching ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, he said the government was taking short-term intervention measures by providing subsidies to broiler and egg-producing hen breeders to increase chicken and egg production.

Asked about the progress relating to the Temporary Occupational Licence (TOL) period issue, he said the ministry was holding discussions with the state governments to address the problem.

“There are issues and suggestions put forward on land leases in some states stating that the lease period is too short which is three years to develop the agrofood industry on a large scale.

“In the last Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting, MAFI has been asked to have discussions with the state governments and we are in the midst of doing it,” he said.

He said the ministry and its top management would also look into proposals from industry players to evaluate and extend the existing licence period to enhance the development of the agrofood industry.

On March 24, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said as a result of the EAC meeting, the government agreed for MAFI to discuss with state governments to address the TOL period problems faced by agro-entrepreneurs. — Bernama