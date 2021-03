PETALING JAYA: Police have assured Bangsar residents of their safety and said there are enough police officers to ensure their well-being and security.

Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Anuar Omar said there are adequate police personnel in the district and multiple police units patrol Brickfields daily.

“Yesterday, a group of 20 policemen were on duty to patrol Bangsar where the incident took place,” Anuar was quoted by The Malaysian Insight as saying.

“There are multiple teams dispatched to cover the whole of Brickfields on a daily basis, 24/7. Police are on patrol day and night, not just in Bangsar but the whole district.

“Our men and women are always there to help. The public can lodge a report, call us or they can make arrest.”

He was commenting on the killing of a pub-goer early yesterday morning.

A suspect has been arrested over the stabbing of a 28-year old man who also had his throat slit in a fight outside a pub in Jalan Telawi.

Videos of the brawl went viral, showing a shirtless youth being attacked by a mob, while trying to defend himself with a crash helmet. Another scene showed a passer-by attempting to resuscitate the injured youth.