Adequate supply of food and other essentials: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: There is adequate supply of food products and other basic necessities to meet the demands throughout the country, including during the Ramadan period, according to Senior Minister (Secuirity Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, hoped that the people would plan their Ramadan shopping to avoid over-crowding at any premises and also to abide by the social distancing regulations.

“The people are advised not to worry about the supply of food and daily necessities for Ramadan as there is enough,” he said at a daily news conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had conducted daily checks on the supply of 25 types of goods at 1,133 business premises comprising 833 retailers, 268 wholesalers and 32 factories.

This was to ensure that there were enough supplies and the people would not have to worry or rush to buy food during the MCO period, he added.

Ismail Sabri assured the people that the regular monitoring done by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry showed that there was enough supply of wet goods and other basic necessities to meet the people’s demands.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said the distribution of food aid contributed by corporate companies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) was being coordinated by the authorities.

“We are taking action (on this matter). We will streamline the contributions and give them to the (affected) residents,” he added.

He was commenting on the process of distributing food aid to residents of Taman Seri Murni in Selayang after the area was placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) on Monday.

There were allegations that the residents were worried that their daily supply of goods especially food was running low. - Bernama