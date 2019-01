SEREMBAN: Motorists have been advised not to worry as the supply of petrol and diesel throughout the country is adequate after inspection on 1,757 petrol stations as at yesterday found fuel supply will not dry up.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Enforcement Division Supply Price Section head in Putrajaya, Abd Hafidz A. Rahim said 2,300 enforcement officers were involved in the inspection operation on petrol station since Dec 26 until this Sunday.

“We assure there is sufficient supply of petrol and diesel especially at PLUS Expressway and Karak Highway as well as trunk roads nationwide.

“KPDNHEP is also warning petrol stations of allowing their supply to dry up and it ensures there is enough supply sold at the price set by the government,“ he told the media here today.

He said petrol station operators found refusing to sell petrol or closed their stations without the approval of KPDNHEP would face stern action.

“If a petrol station runs out of fuel stock, it would be infringing the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 for not adhering to the licensing conditions.

“Station operators who failed to ensure adequate supply can be fined under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ he said.

Abd Hafidz said under the act, an individual could be fined a maximum of RM1 million or jailed a maximum of three years or both and for the second and subsequent offences, errant operators could be fined more than RM3 million or five years jail or both.

“For corporate organisations, there is a fine of not more than RM2 million and for subsequent offences the fine would not be more than RM5 million,“ he said.

He said the ministry was always monitoring fuel supply at all 3,682 petrol stations throughout the country including unbranded ones in Sabah and Sarawak.

“All petrol station operators inspected gave their cooperation to us and they ensure adequate supply of petrol,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer, Zubir Hamsa said as at yesterday, 43 petrol stations had been inspected in the state and no petrol stations found experiencing shortage of fuel supply.

“As at today, there were no complaints or informers of any petrol station running out of fuel here.

“All petrol station operators in the state were reminded to monitor their petrol and diesel stock to ensure sufficient daily supply as stipulated in their licence,“ he said.

IN TELUK INTAN, KPDNHEP inspected 25 petrol stations in Lower Perak here and Bagan Datuk to ensure enough supply of petrol and diesel.

Teluk Intan KPDNHEP branch head, Suhaimi Dawi said monitoring would continue following rumours of petrol station operators declining to replenish supply as usual until Jan 6.

“KPDNHEP views the matter seriously and station operators who did not comply with the order on having sufficient stock reserve would face drastic actions,“ he said after conducting an inspection at a petrol station here today.

MEANWHILE in GEORGE TOWN, Penang KPDNHEP assured motorists of sufficient supply of petrol and diesel in the state.

Its director, Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said the state KPDNHEP had inspected 102 of the 202 petrol stations found throughout the state since Dec 27 and assured the supply of fuel was adequate.

“To date, we have inspected 50% of the stations in Penang and check on the remaining stations would be carried out until Jan 6,“ he told a media conference after inspecting a petrol station at the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway here today.

He also refuted claims that consumers would face petrol and diesel shortage on Jan 1 as aired by the media recently.

“Petrol and diesel are gazetted as scheduled controlled items under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 since June 21 1975 and therefore KPDNHEP will ensure the supply of scheduled items in the market for consumers at all time,“ he said.

IN KANGAR, all 33 petrol stations in Perlis had been inspected by KPDNHEP and they were found to have sufficient stock of petrol and diesel for a week.

Perlis KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer Mohd Sakhri Mohd Salleh called on the people not to make panic purchases over rumours that petrol stations would be closing operation.

“Petrol stations are subject to the Control of Supplies Act 1961 to ensure adequate supply of fuel for consumers,“ he told the media after inspecting a petrol station at Jalan Raja Syed Alwi here today.

MEANWHILE in TANAH MERAH, KPDNHEP conducted monitoring on 26 petrol stations in the district to ensure sufficient fuel for consumers.

The branch chief, Wan Mohd Marzuki Wan Abd Kadir said inspection was held following claims that station operators were reluctant to replenish fuel stock.

“The issue arose after the government plans to float the price of petrol and diesel on a weekly basis,“ he told reporters after an inspection at a petrol station here today.

“We found all stations are making ‘auto order’ with the fuel company and supply is sent automatically when the station’s supply is low,“ he said.

Wan Mohd Marzuki said the monitoring was carried out to ensure consumers would not face shortage of petrol and diesel in the district. — Bernama