ADGMIN1 to focus on creating a strong regional digital economic bloc

KUALA LUMPUR: The first ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN1), to be held via teleconference this Jan 21 and 22 , will focus, among others, on creating a digital economic bloc among ASEAN countries.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications and Creative Industry) Shakib Ahmad Shakir said interconnection among ASEAN countries would be discussed to develop a regional digital economic bloc that could compete with other digital economic blocs.

“We want to ascertain interconnection among ASEAN countries to ensure the same standards between these countries can be maintained or further enhanced.

“There are various things that need to be studied and fine-tuned so that we can enjoy better Internet services and ensure the stability of the Internet network not only in our country but also the network among ASEAN countries,“ he said in the programme “Assalamualaikum” that was broadcast live on Alhijrah TV channel today.

Apart from the quality of broadband coverage, the meeting, to be chaired by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, will also discuss 5G and 4G network technology, media literacy, fake news and technical aspects such as spectrum bandwidth allocation.

Meanwhile, Shakib said the ADGMIN1 logo, which features the National Flower with the flags of the ASEAN member countries and the pistil of the flower looking like a fibre optic cable, symbolises ASEAN unity in creating a close understanding to ensure members countries stay connected.-Bernama