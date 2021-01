KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19: Digital ecosystem development, connectivity between ASEAN countries and cyber security are among the issues that will be highlighted at the first ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said ASEAN had the potential to be a competitive regional digital economic bloc on par with other economic blocs.

“ASEAN countries have the technology, talent and innovation, so what the governments of ASEAN countries need to develop is their digital ecosystem.

“This region has a population of 650 million, so we already have our own market and if we can galvanise the ASEAN diaspora that is all over the world ... that is the potential of ASEAN countries,” he said as a guest on the Agenda Awani television programme titled ‘ADGMIN1: Transformasi Sektor Digital Rantau Asean’ (ADGMIN1: Asean Region Digital Sector Transformation) that was aired on Astro Awani tonight.

Commenting on the 2025 ASEAN Digital Master Plan (ADM2025) that will be launched at the ADGMIN1, Saifuddin said it aimed to strengthen ASEAN Digital cooperation from 2021 to 2025 in realising ASEAN’s vision as a leading digital community and economic bloc.

Meanwhile, he said Malaysia was ready with the ADM2025 framework, with the specific role as one of the main drivers of the master plan.

At the national level, Saifuddin said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to launch the National Digital Agenda soon.

The ADGMIN1, to be held virtually from today, will be preceded by the senior officials’ meeting (ADGSOM1).

The meeting will then proceed to the ministerial level, with Saifuddin chairing the ADGMIN1 on Thursday, while Muhyiddin is also expected to deliver his keynote address on the same day.

Themed ASEAN – A Digitally Connected Community, the meeting aims to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN countries towards building digital ecosystems as a pillar in the post-COVID-19 development plan- Bernama