Adham Baba: MNIG to be set up to be the voice of nano industry

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Nanotechnology Industrial Group (MNIG) will be established in the third quarter of this year to bring together nano industry players in Malaysia and be the voice of the local nano industry, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

He said MNIG would serve as a collaboration platform between nanotechnology companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as assist in inter-company coordination in the supply chain of nanotechnology products.

Dr Adham said the establishment of MNIG took into account the recommendations and needs of the industry, including obtaining views from the association, apart from the absence of nanotechnology research and development (R&D) associations driven by the industry at present.

“Hopefully, it (MNIG) will be the best platform towards the involvement of more industries in the field of nanotechnology to be able to penetrate the international market,“ he told the media after holding an engagement session with more than 30 representatives of nanotechnology companies held hybrid here today.

Dr Adham said the engagement session was aimed at sharing policies, plans and activities of the country’s nanotechnology industry as well as obtaining views and feedback from the industry on the challenges and problems faced in the nanotechnology ecosystem.

According to him, the contribution of SMEs in the nanotechnology industry provides many socio-economic benefits to Keluarga Malaysia, that is creating 33,391 job opportunities besides contributing RM151.5 billion to Gross Domestic Product.

He said the Malaysian market had recorded more than 900 nano products worth RM381.8 million until 2020.

Asked what problems and challenges were raised by nanotechnology industry players in the engagement session, Dr Adham said two issues were raised, namely the lack of awareness among the community on nanotechnology products and technologies as well as the lack of raw materials.

“Most of the nano products developed in our country are exported. So we will be making efforts to bring awareness to our society about the importance of nano products,” he said.

Among the popular nano products in Malaysia is graphene technology used for the electric vehicle sector (batteries) and also as additive to lubricants. — Bernama