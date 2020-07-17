Adham receives courtesy call from Saudi Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) received a courtesy call from Saudi Arabian ambassador to Malaysia, Datuk Dr Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan at his office in Putrajaya today.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) in a statement said the visit was to further discuss cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in the field of health.

During the meeting, Dr Mahmoud Hussien congratulated the Malaysian government, particularly MoH, for its success in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also prayed that Malaysia would continue to succeed in curbing the disease, it added.

The matters discussed included capacity building for medical and health officers, human resource development for nurses, post-COVID-19 health care services during the haj season and umrah, as well as health tourism. — Bernama