KUALA LUMPUR: Personnel from media organisations and related agencies who will be present outside the Istana Negara compound today, are reminded to adhere to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said the My Sejahtera registration system would be introduced and everyone is required to wear face masks, check their body temperature and register at the counters provided.

“They will be allowed to enter a special area where physical distancing is enforced,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed that media personnel are not allowed to move about or be on the road to prevent traffic congestion.

Zairulnizam also advised members of the public who are not involved, to avoid gathering outside of the Istana Negara grounds.

He said those who fail to comply with the SOPs set would be compounded immediately under Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 while provocation by any party would be acted upon.

The Conference of Rulers is expected to convene a special meeting at Istana Negara at 2.30 pm today. -Bernama