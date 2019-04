SHAH ALAM: Fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim did not leave the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van on the night a fracas broke out near the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya, a coroner’s court was told today.

Senior Police Investigating Officer, ASP Lew Keng Joe, told the inquest into the death of Adib that the fireman captured in a video that was produced in court was Mohd Hazim Mohd Rahimi, the sixth witness in the inquest.

“Hazim confirmed this when we took his statement. Allegations by various parties that the firefighter (in the video) was Muhammad Adib is not true,” Lew told conducting officer Faten Hadni Khairuddin in front of coroner Rofiah Mohamad.

A newly produced 22-sec video was played in court today. The video shows the fire engine and the EMRS van arriving at the scene before retreating after being attacked by a mob.