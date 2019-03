SHAH ALAM: A forensics expert has today dismissed the possibility that fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was pulled out of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van.

Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi, 40, of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital told the inquest into the death of the fireman said his assessment was based on a 46-sec video of the incident during the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple fracas last November.

He told the coroner’s court that it was too short of a time for the fireman to be assaulted.

Ahmad Hafizam said Adib was still in EMRS van from the beginning of the footage until the 28sec mark, and at the 38sec, the EMRS van turned after being pushed by a reversing fire engine.

“From the 28sec to the end of the recording, it’s only about 18sec,” he said. “It’s a short time for things to happen. A person with a tough body, moreover a well-built trained uniformed personel, would take time (to be pulled out).

“It is not possible that within that 18sec the victim suffered injuries and was found injured,“ he said in reply to a question by lawyer Shazlin Mansor who is representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry, Fire and Rescue Department and Adib’s family.

He also ruled out the possibility that Adib was hit by a reversing fire engine, saying that would be inconsistent with the injury patterns on his fractured rear rib cage.

“We are certain that the fractures were caused by an object that is thin, hard and upright,” he said.

“Based on examinations conducted on both EMRS van and the fire engine provided to us by the relevant authorities during the reconstruction process, we discovered six objects of the same nature at the fire engine’s rear.”

However, he said his team ruled out the objects being used against Adib as they did not possess a thin structure.

He said they found a part of the EMRS front passenger van door which was protruded which matched the mark of the injuries sustained.