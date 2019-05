KUALA TERENGGANU: The family of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who died 21 days after he was injured in a riot outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27 last year, can hire a lawyer to hold a watching brief on their behalf in the inquest into his death, said Deputy Housing and local Government Minister Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah (pix).

He said the lawyer, however, could not participate actively in the inquest.

He told this to reporters after attending a road safety campaign and a breaking of fast event organised by the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department here yesterday.

Last Monday, Coroner Rofiah Mohamad granted lawyer Syazlin Mansor’s application to recuse herself from representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry, Fire and Rescue Department and Muhammad Adib’s family in the inquest into the firefighter’s death.

The move drew speculation and questions on the inquest.

On Tuesday, Attorney-General (AG) Tommy Thomas said there was a conflict of interest in Syazlin’s position as the lawyer to Housing and Local Government Ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department in the inquest, while at the same time appointed to act on behalf of the family of the deceased.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was also a member of the emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) at Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, was seriously injured in the riot at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, 2018.

He died on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama