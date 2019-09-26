Adib’s inquest: Verdict to be known tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: After the 41-day inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, tomorrow is the most anticipated moment awaited by various parties when the verdict will be announced at the Coroner’s Court here around 10am.

The inquest, which began on Feb 11, was held before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad to determine the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death, He was also a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station Emergency Services Assistance Unit (EMRS).

The inquest proceeding was carried out because the real cause that claimed the 24-year-old firefighter’s life had been exploited by various parties.

On Nov 27, Muhammad Adib was seriously injured in a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple site at USJ25, Subang Jaya, near here.

However, after 21 days of fighting for his life, he died on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

During the inquest, 30 witnesses including several experts were called and 137 exhibits submitted with various arguments raised by the parties involved before the proceedings came to a close on July 24.

Among the expert witnesses called were Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) forensic specialist Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi, and United Kingdom-based senior consultant forensic pathologist, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid.

Following the incident, on Dec 28, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government awarded Muhammad Adib a posthumous promotion to KB22 which was handed over to his father, Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid.

The ministry described Muhammad Adib as having sacrificed his life in the line of duty and honoured him as a national hero. — Bernama