PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is still waiting for the names of the three deputy public prosecutors (DPP) to be proposed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers to replace lawyer Syazlin Mansor in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said she would select one of the three DPPs to represent the ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia.

“I met Attorney-General Tommy Thomas last Saturday to discuss Adib’s inquest ... so the right thing to do is for the ministry to appoint a lawyer from among senior DPPs proposed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“They have not given me the names yet but when I receive the names I will look into them and make my decision,“ she told a press conference after meeting a group of people with different abilities at her office, here today.

Last week, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas presented several reasons why Syazlin could not represent the ministry as well as the Fire and Rescue Department in the inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib, among them Syazlin was in a conflict of interest position as she was also representing the fireman’s family. - Bernama