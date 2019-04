SHAH ALAM: The lawyers for fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s family and the Housing and Local Government Ministry today objected to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) pathologist Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi sitting in at the proceedings.

Lawyer Syazlin Mansor, who represents the ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department, said Ahmad Hafizam seemed to be giving instructions to officers at the inquest on how to question the 29th witness, former forensic pathologist at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre Professor Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid.

Ahmad Hafizam was also the 24th witness in the inquest and the expert who conducted Muhammad Adib’s post-mortem.

Syazlin said Ahmad Hafizam should not be allowed to sit at the lawyers bench area and should be in the gallery.

Muhammad Adib’s family lawyer, Kamarulzaman Abd Wahab, echoed Syazlin’s sentiment, saying the credibility of the inquest would be affected by the presence of Ahmad Hafizam there.

However, coroner’s Rofiah Mohamad rejected the request and considered the presence of Ahmad Hafizam as an involved expert in the case and proceeded with the inquest.

Shahrom told the inquest that Muhammad Adib could have been semi-conscious after he was dragged out of the Emergency Rescue Medical Services van and attacked during the Seafield Mahamariamman temple riots on Nov 27.

He said Muhammad Adib must have been in shock and under immense pain due to his fractured ribs, adding Muhammad Adib did not resist when he was dragged out of the van.

Muhammad Adib was part of a nine-man fire-fighting team that responded to a fire at the temple where rioters were protesting its relocation on Nov 27.

During the riot, Muhammad Adib sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised for three weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on Dec 17.