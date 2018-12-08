Adib still on life support to allow internal organs to heal

PEKAN: Fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, who was severely injured during a rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, recently, is still relying on several life support machines to allow his internal organs to heal.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said he was informed of the matter by specialists at the National Heart Institute (IJN) who are closely monitoring Muhammad Adib’s condition since he was admitted on Nov 28.

“As of today, he is still critical but stable, however, he has shown a lot of positive developments and we believe he has the strength to recover with the help of IJN specialists.

“The doctors also said some support equipment is still being used to ensure the respiratory, blood flow and heart functions can be restored to their optimum levels,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the Birthday of the Sultan of Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah, at Istana Abu Bakar here today.

Earlier this month, doctors took Muhammad Adib off the life support machine for his heart as it was able to function on its own. — Bernama