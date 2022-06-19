Adibah Noor laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of popular singer and actress Adibah Noor Mohamed Omar, 51, were laid to rest at the Taman Keramat Permai Muslim Cemetery here at noon.

The burial process which was attended by her father, Mohamed Omar Zainal Abidin, 87, relatives, and more than 100 close friends, went smoothly.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Datuk Afdlin Shauki, Datuk Hans Isaac, Datuk M. Nasir, Nikki Palikat, Remy Ishak, Linda Onn and Ziana Zain.

The final rites were conducted at the Al-Ansar Mosque in Taman Keramat at 9.30 am.

A sombre atmosphere greeted the arrival of Adibah’s remains at the cemetery and those present could not hold back their tears.

Singer Nikki Palikat said Adibah was like a sister to her who often advised her to take care of her health.

“She told me to prioritise myself and had shared that while doing a show she had experienced sudden bleeding but could find nothing wrong when she went for a check-up.

“But it was an early sign of cancer. We didn’t expect (that she had cancer) because she was always cheerful, even when she was feeling down she would always try to cheer people up,” she told Bernama when met at the mosque.

Actor-director, Hans Isaac said Adibah was a person with a positive outlook who would always support his works.

He said Adibah was always ready to fight for other people and would take it upon herself in voicing out issues involving the welfare of the people in the industry but never complained about what she was going through.

Adibah breathed her last at the Gleneagles Hospital here at 7.45 last night due to stage four ovarian cancer. — Bernama