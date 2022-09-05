$!Adient M’sia leads by example in championing CSR initiatives

PETALING JAYA: As part of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) activities, Adient Malaysia undertook initiatives by participating in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities on Aug 20, which ultimately focused on environmental protection and public health preservation.

A total of 84 employees from the Adient Shah Alam Plant participated to show their support for the event, which aimed to increase environmental awareness among Adient employees and reduce the company’s overall carbon footprint.