‘Adik Mat’ gang leader, member killed in shootout with cops

KOTA BHARU: Two men, believed to be the leader and member of the ‘Adik Mat’ gang involved in armed robbery, criminal intimidation and drug trafficking, were killed in a shootout with the police at Kampung Batu Papan, Gua Musang yesterday.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat (pix) said the duo, aged 29 and 36, died at the scene.

He said the shootout occurred when the police raided the gang’s hiding place, a double-storey hut in a jungle near the village at 11.30am.

“Realising the presence of the police, the two suspects opened fire and, in defence, the police responded and fired several shots which killed both of them,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Upon search, he said police also found two semi-automatic LLama pistols and a revolver with 41 live bullets, seven bullet shells and 1,200 psychotropic pills worth RM12,000, in the hut.

Elaborating, Shafien said initial investigations found that the gang had been involved in several cases of robbery and criminal intimidation using firearms in the state over the past three years.

“Several members of the gang have been arrested before and we believe only a few others are still at large.

“With the death of the leader, we believe we have defeated the ‘Adik Mat’ gang and solved five to eight cases of armed robbery in the state with losses estimated at RM20,000,” he said.

He said the 29-year-old gang leader had previous criminal records related to three robbery-related and nine drug-related cases.

“The 36-year-old member also had previous records related to four drug-related cases,” he said. -Bernama