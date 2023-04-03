Adly: 15,000 ex-servicemen to receive cost of living aid this year

ALOR GAJAH: Some 15,000 ex-servicemen have been listed as recipients of cost of living aid totalling RM54 million this year compared to 9,000 recipients before this.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari (pix) said although there is no increase in the amount of aid, the government had decided to add more ex-servicemen to the list of eligible recipients.

“Now we are paying RM300 a month which makes it RM3,600 a year and for those non-pensionable, the RM300 will lessen their burden.

“The most important thing is we always look out for the targeted groups and make efforts to help out more in terms of aid covering education, health and welfare of the veterans,” he told a media conference after the Peduli Veteran programme (PPV) involving six families here today.

Adly said the ministry’s priorities are not just restricted to ex-personnel but also their children and widows.

He said the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) Veteran Affairs’ Department (JHEV) had also built and provided houses free of charge to some 40 poverty-stricken MAF personnel nationwide.

“We also provide RM1,500 in aid for veterans’ children when they enrol in universities.

“Similarly, the aspects of welfare, health and education are covered as well as assistance in terms of milk, food and disposable diapers, which is an initiative to care for the welfare of veterans facing health problems,” he said. - Bernama