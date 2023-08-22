Adly: Amanah confident of defending Pulai, Simpang Jeram

ALOR GAJAH: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is confident of defending the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram seats in next month’s by-elections, its vice-president Adly Zahari (pix) said.

He said this confidence stems from strong grassroots support in both constituencies, especially in Simpang Jeram where the party had its origins in 2015.

“By retaining those two seats, we also hope to continue to struggles of (incumbent) the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who had an exceptional service record there.

“Many may have forgotten that Simpang Jeram was where Amanah was formed and our grassroots support is strong, so I am confident of victories there,” he told reporters here today.

Adly earlier had officiated the Cultivating Defence Research and Development (R&D) In Schools programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Durian Tunggal here.

Adly, who is also Deputy Defence Minister, said Amanah’s confidence was also based on the strong cooperation among parties within the Unity Government.

The EC set nomination day for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections for Aug 26, with early voting on Sept 5 and polling day on Sept 9.

The two seats fell vacant following Salahuddin’s death on July 23. -Bernama