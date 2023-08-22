Adly: Defence R&D programme in schools to spur interest in innovation

ALOR GAJAH: The Defence Ministry through the Science And Technology Research Institute Of Defense (STRIDE) will implement a programme to cultivate continuous research and development (R&D) in secondary schools to foster and increase students’ interest in the field.

Its deputy minister Adly Zahari (pix) said the programme will involve two main activities, namely the Defence Science, Technology and Innovation Task and the Defence Innovation Competition themed ‘Future Soldier’.

“This programme is implemented to introduce and encourage student involvement in science and technology in general and defence research activities specifically.

“Student involvement in design and innovation programmes like this should be the first step in advocating enthusiasm among school students as human capital capable of thinking critically, creatively and competitively,” he told reporters here today.

Adly earlier officiated the Cultivating Defence Research and Development (R&D) In Schools programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Durian Tunggal here, which was also attended by STRIDE director-general Datuk Aminudin Yahaya.

Adly said having such programmes is also expected to overcome the problem of lack of interest among students in pursuing science and technology.

He said STRIDE as a national defence research institution will continue to play a role in helping the Education Ministry to foster a culture of creativity among school students.

He said the through Defence Science, Technology and Innovation Task programme, STRIDE researchers will visit selected schools to provide exposure to research activities in addition to holding defence technology exhibitions.

“The Defence Innovation competition, meanwhile, will open from May 24 to September 4 and so far there have been 46 entries from secondary schools nationwide,” he said. -Bernama