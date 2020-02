MALACCA: Chief Minister Adly Zahari today held a meeting with the Yang Dipertua Negri of Malacca Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob at the latter’s office in Ayer Keroh here.

Adly said the meeting was to inform Mohd Khalil of the current political situation to ensure that the administration of the state government could run effectively for the sake of duty and responsibility to the people.

“The essence of the discussions with the Yang Dipertua Ngeri is mainly on state development, issues and current situation at the state level.

“This is a normal practice for us to update him (Mohd Khalil) about the developments in the state, prior to the exco meeting,” he told reporters when met at the entrance of the Seri Negri, Ayer Keroh.

Also present were several state exco members including Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Agriculture, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Agro-Based Industry); Datuk Ginie Lim Siew Lin (Women, Family Development, Social Welfare and Orang Asli) and Low Chee Leong (Health and Anti-Drug).

More than 20 media personnel gathered at the area since 8am and both Adly and Norhizam had also provided drinks and breakfast to the media.

Yesterday, Adly was reported to have said that the administration and machinery of the Malacca government are still functioning despite the ongoing political developments at the federal level — Bernama