Adly: Mindef to conduct internal investigation into soldier’s death in Belum Forest

LUMUT: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will conduct a detailed internal investigation into the death of a soldier while on duty at the Belum Forest Reserve, near Gerik, on Wednesday.

Its Deputy Minister, Adly Zahari, said that the ministry will inform the public of the results of the investigation into the death of Corporal Mohammad Nasri Mohd Nasib, 33, from the 25th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment at Seri Bentong Camp, Pahang.

“We will conduct an internal investigation because I am sure the family members (of the soldier) want to know the cause.

“We will announce as soon as possible, once the investigation is completed, so that if there are weaknesses (during training or operations) we will try to improve,” he said here today.

He said this when met by reporters after visiting the residence of a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) veteran, Md Nawawi Md Kassim, 67, who suffered a brain injury as a result of a road accident last year.

Yesterday, Perak police chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, announced that the results of a post-mortem conducted on Mohamad Nasri, at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, found that the cause of death was head injury consistent with fall.

His body was found on Wednesday by a search and rescue operation team, following a report of his disappearance in the interior of the Belum Forest Reserve, near Gerik, since April 7, while on duty in the area.

The remains of Mohammad Nasri were laid to rest at the Pulau Mertajam Mosque Muslim Cemetery in Penaga, Penang, yesterday afternoon.

Mohammad Nasri is survived by his wife, Nurhayatul Husna Abdul Muttalib, 30, and two children, Muhammad Aakif Rizqi, four, and Nur Afifah Raisha, two. - Bernama