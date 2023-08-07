Adly: PPV to focus on veterans’ welfare

KEPALA BATAS: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), through the Peduli Veteran Programme (PPV), held a dialogue session with 16 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans’ associations in Penang, to focus on their and their dependents’ welfare.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that MINDEF is committed to continuing the programme nationwide to get feedback from veterans, individually and in associations.

“Today I had the opportunity to hold a dialogue with 16 veteran associations in Penang, and then deliver 500 Rahmah food baskets, to be distributed to ATM veterans,” he told reporters here today.

In addition, he said that a dialogue session had taken place with 16 veterans’ associations, including the state ATM Veterans’ Association (PVATM) and the state Non-Pensionable Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans’ Association (PVATTBM).

He added that he had the opportunity to meet veterans who were successful entrepreneurs in their respective fields, and their success will be an inspiration to other veterans, as well as to the local community.

“The ministry will continue to empower and improve the socioeconomic status of veterans,” he said.-Bernama