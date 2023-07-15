Adly: Welfare of military veterans to be given priority despite pension adjustment

ALOR GAJAH: The welfare of military veterans will still be given priority even if there are changes or adjustments in the provision of pensions to former members, especially those with small pension.

Deputy Minister of Defence Adly Zahari said the government will look into several proposals after the Special Appreciation for Pensioners (PKKP) payout ends this December, so as not to affect the welfare of military veterans.

“We will review the proposal to extend the PKKP as requested by the association and discussions between the government and the National Veterans Council (MVK) will be held.

“This is because MVK is the best place for us to discuss the issue as it is the highest council that can determine the direction and welfare of veteran members while its representatives are from veteran associations,“ he told reporters after a SOCSO CSR and Outreach Programme at Felda Tun Ghafar, Hutan Percha here today.

Earlier it was reported that the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) had urged the government to continue giving the PKKP payout in the coming years as a form of appreciation for the services and sacrifices of veterans to the country.

This came following the Federal Court decision on June 27 declaring the amendment to the law relating to pensions which allowed a two per cent increase every year starting in 2013 to be invalid, however the cabinet meeting announced that the payments already paid were considered as PKKP and would continue until this December.

In another development, Adly said a total of 10,129 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces Volunteer Force, including 6,800 members of the Territorial Army, had contributed under the Madani Self-Employment Scheme (SPS) as of July 9. - Bernama