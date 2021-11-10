Adly Zahari named as PH Chief Minister candidate — Anwar

MELAKA: Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari (pix) was today endorsed as the Chief Minister candidate if the party acquires the people’s mandate in the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

The announcement was made by PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the launch of its action plan “Progressing with Harapan”.

“We are featuring a leader who had led the PH government and our narrative is consistent... whatever moves to resurrect the PH mandate we will uphold.

“Therefore with this, the cooperation and consensus achieved by the leadership is to continue the same commitment and with this, we are naming Adly Zahari as the Chief Minister candidate. InsyaAllah when we win, he would be made Chief Minister to continue the agenda,” he said.

The event was also attended by two PH deputy chairmen, DAP secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president, Mohamad Sabu as well as Adly.

Adly, the incumbent of Bukit Katil state constituency is facing a four-cornered fight between him and Datuk Hasnoor Sdg Husin (BN), Abdul Hamid Mustapah (Bebas) and Muhammad Al Afiz Yahya(PN).

Adly who is also Amanah vice-president, held the chief minister’s post for 22 months after PH took over the government in the 14th general election in May 2018.

Meanwhile, Anwar when met by reporters after the announcement said all component parties agreed with the decision and all machinery from component parties will assist all PH candidates in the state election.

Elaborating on chances of PH in Melaka, Anwar said the coalition would try to win as many seats as possible to form the state government.

“We are contesting in 28 seats and would try to garner a solid victory so as not to be disrupted after this,” he said.

Asked whether PH is prepared to cooperate with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), Anwar said: “Insyallah we (PH) will form the (state) government”. — Bernama