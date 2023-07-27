Adly Zahari: Proposals on MAF veterans’ pensions structure submitted to PSD

KUALA SELANGOR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has submitted several proposals to the Public Service Department (PSD) in relation to the difference in pension amounts among Malaysia Armed Forces’ (MAF) veterans who retired before and after Jan 1, 2013.

Its deputy minister, Adly Zahari (pix) said his team is concerned about this matter apart from continuously coming out with new proposals to raise the living standard of military personnel.

“We have held several meetings and put forward proposals, however, we should have more thorough discussions between us and the PSD,“ he told reporters at the Selangor branch of the MAF Veterans Association’s casual chat programme with the Deputy Defence Minister, here today.

Adly said his team would also look at other suitable assistance that can be channelled to those who retired after 2013.

“We will look at these aspects as the most important thing is for those who retired (after) 2013, (if they need) subsistence assistance we can channel it to them.

“(and) if they are really in the target group and they have received part of their income, but if it is not enough we will then add a subsistence assistance,“ he added. -Bernama