Admin assistant jailed, fined for issuing false receipts

KUANTAN: The Sessions Court here today sentenced an administrative assistant with the Youth and Sports Department to three days’ jail and fine of RM20,000, in default two months jail, for issuing two false receipts for RM2,250 two years ago.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib handed down the sentence on Mohd Hisham Mohd Kamaruddin, 35, from Felda Jengka 21, Maran near here, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with issuing the two receipts, for RM800 and RM1,450, on Feb 10 and March 28, 2017, respectively, the office of the Bera Youth and Sports Department.

The receipts were issued for rental of a hall at the Bera District Rakan Muda Complex to a furniture shop owner, Chan Chee Loong, but the rental payment was not entered into the account of the Malaysian government, hence resulting in the government to suffer losses.

The charge was made under Section 418 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

In mitigation, Mohd Hisham, represented by lawyer Syadzuwan Noor Adzman, said departmental disciplinary action had been taken against his client, which saw him now receiving a salary of RM900 a month, from RM2,000.

He is single, but is supporting his mother, aged 63, a 93-year-old grandmother and a younger sibling, who is studying at a public university, he said, adding that his client was remorse and as the case involved public funds, apologized to the people for his mistake.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamri, prosecuted. — Bernama