Administrative assistant faces 24 charges of accepting bribes totalling RM18,663

SEREMBAN: An administrative assistant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 24 charges of accepting bribes totalling RM18,663 between 2018 and 2020, in connection with repair works of vehicles belonging to the Port Dickson District Health Office.

Norashikin Mohamed Hussin, 37, entered the plea after all the charges were read before Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed.

The mother of two is accused of accepting cash between RM100 and RM3,057 from a man as compensation for offering vehicle repair jobs to his company through the e-Procurement system (Invitation to Bid) between Dec 4, 2018, and July 8, 2020, in the Port Dickson district.

The charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009 (Act 694), punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher if convicted.

Norashikin is also accused of receiving RM100 and RM200 from the same individual via a bank account between Sept 10 and Sept 12, 2020, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The accused is also facing a charge under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same act, for verifying a false document in connection with the repair work of the health office’s vehicle which was not carried out on Jan 31, 2020 totalling RM2,900.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Azriff Firdaus Mohammad Ali prosecuted the case, while Norashikin was represented by lawyers Shahidah Muslimah Roslan and Noor Hidayah Saad.

The court allowed Norashikin bail at RM15,000 for all charges with one surety with the additional condition that she must report to the Port Dickson MACC office every month and fixed July 28 for mention and document submissions. - Bernama