KOTA KINABALU: An administrative assistant was jailed one day and fined RM5,000 by the sessions court here today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving a bribe of RM1,290 two years ago.

The accused, Roslan Bior, 39, made the plea after the charge was read to him before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

The court also ordered Roslan to serve another three months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, Roslan, an administrative assistant with the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board in Kota Kinabalu, was accused to have received RM1,290 from Naimah Makah, and he was aware that the money was something to do with his official duty to process the Interim Stage Bus Support Fund payments (ISBSF) on behalf of the Nursaiful Transport Company.

He was accused to have committed the offence between 10am and 10.20am at the Azri Café Wisma Muis in Kota Kinabalu on Jan 25, 2017.

Roslan was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both upon conviction. — Bernama