Administrative EMCO in Aman Jaya, Kedah effective midnight - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will enforce the administrative Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Aman Jaya, Kedah starting midnight tonight until a date to be announced later.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it would involve 22,360 households (265 houses) in three zones namely Kenanga, Mawar and Melur and they would be screened by the Ministry of Health (MoH) staff.

He said residents are not allowed to leave, while outsiders are not allowed to enter these zones even for work and roadblocks would also be set up by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to monitor movements.

“Individuals who need to work are not allowed to leave the area during the administrative EMCO, and those from outside are also not allowed to come to work in the area,“ he told a press conference here today.

Ismail Sabri reminded the employers not take action if any of their workers could not come to work because they reside in the affected areas and advised them to allow their employees to work from home.

Ismail Sabri said public places such as mosques and houses of worship as well as educational institutions including schools, nurseries and tuition centres were also ordered to close during the administrative EMCO period.

Only essential services are allowed to operate such as eateries, grocery shops, petrol stations, pharmacies, clinics and hospitals, he said.

“Restaurants and eateries can only serve takeout food from 8am to 8pm. Pharmacies can also operate until 8pm,“ he said, adding that clinics and hospitals are allowed to open 24 hours.

Night market and farmers market operations are not allowed and only the daily markets can operate from 6am to 2pm, while for petrol stations and grocery shops, the operating hours are from 8am to 8pm.

Ismail Sabri added that only one family representative would be permitted to leave the house every day to buy food or necessities.

However, for emergency cases such as illness and death, those involved are allowed to leave but need to seek permission from the authorities first.

Entering the 76th day of the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday, there were still individuals who violated the order, causing the PDRM to detain 63 people, three of whom were remanded and 60 were issued compound fines.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 17,369 people returned to the country between July 24 and yesterday and of the total 7,343 had been placed at 64 hotels and five public training institutes.

“Of this number, 56 people have been sent to the hospital for treatment while 9,970 individuals have been discharged and allowed to return home,” he said.

A total of 24,576 vehicles were checked at the 63 roadblocks mounted nationwide under the Operasi Benteng, he added.

Apart from that, he said 16 public sanitisation operations were also carried out in Kedah, Sabah, Sarawak, Malacca, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur involving 85 Fire and Rescue Department personnel and 70 from local authorities. — Bernama