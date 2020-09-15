Administrative EMCO: RM1 million food aid allocation for Kota Setar residents - Kedah MB

ALOR STAR: The Kedah government has allocated RM1 million for the distribution of food aid to residents who are experiencing shortage of food supply in the areas under the administrative Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kota Setar district here.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said deliveries will be managed by staff of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA).

“Self-distribution of aid is not allowed because it is feared that it will cause the spread of Covid-19 through in and out movement of the EMCO area,“ he said in a statement here, this afternoon.

He said any non-governmental organisation (NGO), association or individual wishing to contribute could contact the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) Kota Setar District Office at 04-7027080.

“Those who are experiencing shortage of food supply during EMCO can also contact the same line directly to lodge a complaint and provide their home address,“ he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said ‘food banks’ under the Kedah Zakat Board (LZNK) are available in all mosques throughout the state, including in the EMCO area.

“Residents can contact the LZNK zakat collector assistant or the mosque committee in their respective areas to get supplies,“ he said. -Bernama