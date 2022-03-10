Admission offers to special schools out on March 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Checks on admission offers to special schools for the 2022 Form One, Form Four and Year One of the Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM) intake can be made starting next Tuesday (March 15).

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said the special schools are fully-residential schools (SBP), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA), Sekolah Menengah Teknik (SMT), Vocational Colleges (KV) and the Royal Military College (RMC) under the Defence Ministry.

“Checks can be done via https://spskt1.moe.gov.my for Form One and https://spskt4.moe.gov.my for Form Four and Year One of the SVM,” he said in a statement today.

According to Radzi, the online registration for new Form One and Form Four students at SBP and SMKA is set from March 21 to 25.

Meanwhile, the physical registration for new Form Four students at SBP and SMKA is scheduled to be held on April 5 while for Form one students, the date will be announced later.

“In addition, the physical registration for new Form Four and Year One SVM students at SMT and KV is on April 7 while the registration date for Form Four students at the RMC will be announced via http://www.rmc-education.edu.my,” he said. — Bernama