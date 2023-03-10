Adnan Yaakob refutes claims that BN fails to develop Pelangai

BENTONG: Former Pahang Menteri Besar Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob (pix) refuted claims that Barisan Nasional (BN) failed to bring development in the Pelangai state constituency.

The Pelangai assemblyman for eight terms from 1986 to 2022 said a lot of progress has been brought to Pelangai for the well-being of the residents.

“There has been a lot of progress in Pelangai, the residents live peacefully, if there is a problem, Felda and the state government are always ready to help, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) can also help us,” he told reporters after a walkabout with BN candidate, Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, in Felda Kemasul here today.

Meanwhile, Adnan, affectionately known as Long Nan among Pelangai residents, believes that Amizar can help continue development in Pelangai if he is given the mandate at the Pelangai state by-election, polling for which is on Oct 7.

“I have known (Amizar) for a long time, he is a good person, not stingy, I am confident that if elected he can help bring more development to Pelangai, and the development plan here can be implemented with good cooperation between state and federal governments,“ he said.

Therefore, he advised voters in Pelangai to think about the future and choose a candidate who can really help solve every complaint of the people.

The Pelangai by-election is a three-cornered contest among Amizar, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional and Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni, an Independent candidate. -Bernama