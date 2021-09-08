Adolescents in Labuan, Klang Valley to receive Covid-19 vaccine shortly after Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: After Sarawak, the Covid-19 vaccine jabs would be administered to teenagers in Labuan and Klang Valley, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

“The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) has greenlit the commencement of adolescent Covid-19 vaccination.

“Sarawak will begin today starting with 16-17-year-olds and 12-15-year-olds who are at high risk or with chronic medical conditions.

“Labuan and Klang Valley will follow shortly. We will be giving the Pfizer vax,” he tweeted today.

The first group of 76,400 teenagers in Sarawak will receive their vaccine jabs today.- Bernama