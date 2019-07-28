Adopt-a-rescue held on the sidelines of cat show

NILAI: Visitors to the two-day Proud International Cat Show at MesaMall which ended today could also adopt a rescue from any of the five shelters that were invited to join the event by organiser Khalid Rashid.

“They are looking for good homes for their cats while at the same time raising money through activities like cat cleaning to cover the cost of caring for the cats,“ he said.

Sayang-Sayang Kitten Garden proprietor and cat rescuer, Azizah Ibrahim, said that as a cat lover she must care about all cats and not just pedigree cats.

“Strays also need care and good food. They need to be helped no matter what their condition.

“However, to do this, we need the time and funds for food, medication and other necessities especially if the cats are in a bad state. This is the perfect platform, I feel, to raise funds,“ she told Bernama.

Azizah, who also participated in the cat show, has 89 cats and a shelter in Kepong, has been a rescuer since 2011.

“To rescue more cats, I have to give some of them up for adoption otherwise there’ll be hundreds and hundreds to look after,“ she said.

With respect to the cat show co-organised with MesaMall and cat food brand, Proud, Khalid said 100 cats took part in four categories according to their breed and were evaluated by two judges from Italy and Poland.

He said he hopes the cat show raises awareness about pet care, ethical concerns and breeding.

“If possible, we don’t want the cats to be cross-bred because we want to protect the purebred lineage,“ he said. — Bernama