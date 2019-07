KUALA LUMPUR: Logistics companies are urged to adopt green logistics to reduce their carbon footprints as the transport sector contributes to 21% of total carbon emissions in the country.

This makes it the second largest source of carbon emissions in Malaysia, Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said today.

He said industry players should take into account the environmental impact of their business.

“Increased efficiency contributes to reducing costs, time, and carbon emissions,“ Loke said at the inaugural Green logistics Partnership Conference here.

Loke shared that it is proven by the Japanese that a business that pays attention in improving efficiency will eventually gain sustainability.

“Most importantly for business entities, sustainability will translate into profitability,“ he said.

The move towards green logistics would be in line with Malaysia’s commitment under the Paris Agreement to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 45% by 2030, he said.

His ministry is emulating the Japanese government’s initiative to award companies that have implemented green logistics.

Green logistics is an important component of the Logistics and Trade Facilitation Masterplan from 2015 to 2020, he said.

The masterplan is to facilitate the logistics industry by addressing bottleneck issues, simplifying processes and procedures, and consolidating partnership with the private sector.

“Some of the initiatives kicked off includes the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) logistics hub located at KLIA with the idea of minimising transportation which contributes to less carbon emissions,“ Loke said.

The first phase of the cargo facilities is taken up by Lazada and Pos Aviation.

Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and Cainiao Smart Logistics Network (Cainaio) will occupy the second phase.