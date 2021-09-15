Adopt hybrid work arrangement, Abang Jo told employers

KUCHING: Employers must adopt hybrid work arrangements as the culture of working from home is predicted to stay even after the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said.

He said in the wake of the pandemic last year, workers around the world have adapted to the practices of working from home.

This work culture has incorporated flexibility and according to a study, employees are also hoping that it will continue in the post Covid world, he said.

“The evolution of this new work culture also means employers have to adopt hybrid work arrangements and provide the flexibility for employees to work anywhere and anytime.

“As such, companies with strict and clear protocols for on-site and remote working are likely to retain and attract better talents in the long run,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Graduates Enhancement Training Sarawak (GETS) 4.0 Programme held virtually here, today.

Abang Johari said he foresees the culture of working from home and having flexible work schedules will still be the most viable and safest option at least during the endemic stage of Covid-19.

“Therefore, organisations need to provide more training around technology to help their employees improve their skills to adapt to the new work environment while maintaining productivity,” he added.

GETS 4.0 is an internship program designed as an initiative from the Sarawak government to further cultivate digital skills and leadership among local graduates in Sarawak.

Abang Johari said he was glad that the GETS 4.0 programme had been designed with a special focus on digital competencies such as data analytics and problem-solving skills through on-the-job training.

“We have to continue to invest in developing our own digital, technical and creative talents in our endeavour to attain Industry Revolution 4.0 status.

“In addition to digital skills, there is also a strong demand for soft skills such as project management, decision making, critical thinking and communication in order to create a workforce fit for a digital future,” he added. — Bernama