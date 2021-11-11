Ads on umrah packages need approval of Tourism Commissioner from Feb 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Licensed tour operators or any companies handling umrah will not be allowed to advertise any packages on the minor haj without the approval of the Tourism Commissioner beginning Feb 1 next year.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), in a statement today, said this would be enforced under Regulation 6(1A) (a) of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 [Act 482], as an initiative to identify illegal advertisements on umrah packages.

It said this was decided at a meeting of the Umrah Regulatory Council (MKSU) chaired by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Foreign Ministry; Immigration Department; Wakaf, Zakat and Haji Department; Lembaga Tabung Haji; Royal Malaysia Police, associations of umrah operators and other related agencies.

“Any umrah operators found advertising umrah packages without approval from the Tourism Commissioner can be fined up to RM50,000 or jailed not more than five years or both,” the statement said.

It said every approved umrah advertisement would have a special serial number which should be displayed, and the application form can be downloaded at www.motac.gov.my. — Bernama