Advance preparation crucial in managing Covid-19 vaccine

A NATIONAL vaccination plan has to be drawn up ahead of the approval for Covid-19 vaccines by health regulatory authorities in every country. With multiple vaccines being worked on using different medical technologies, the world is cautiously confident of finding one that will help to bring the pandemic to an end.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) does not expect widespread vaccinations against the virus until the middle of next year, but the United States is already eyeing a roll-out of the vaccines by the end of 2020.

In a global initiative called Covax, WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance hope to procure and deliver two billion doses of approved vaccines.

That means the supply of the vaccines will not meet the demand, and every country ought to ensure fair and efficient distribution of them to the right segments of their populations. The issue of preferential access due to purchasing ability and political power will inevitably crop up.

The rush for toilet paper in the early stage of the pandemic will pale in comparison as there would not be enough dosages for the whole population.

To ensure fair allocation and effective use of the vaccines, we have to identify the initial key recipients as part of our war against the virus. Instead of giving them to the highest bidders or holding a lottery to determine the recipients, the vaccines should be used as part of our strategy to overcome the pandemic.

A distribution framework can be put in place after evaluating the benefits of vaccinating people according to the role they play and the infection risk they pose to others.

Off the top of the head, we can expect the frontliners to be the initial recipients followed by the most vulnerable among us, and not the rich and politically connected.

Only beyond that, can we look at private sale and lotteries for those in need.

Then a host of other questions will start to crop up.

Do we allow the vaccines to be brought in privately or only through the Health Ministry?

Control is needed here as we cannot risk introducing vaccines that are not safe and effective. Given the complex process in producing the vaccines and the urgency at hand, we can cause irreparable damage to the people’s health and their confidence in returning to normalcy.

It will become a logistics nightmare unless we plan ahead for distribution of the vaccines, their proper storage, administration and follow-up studies on their effects on recipients.

Since we are not looking at a localised problem, a holistic approach is needed in handling what could be the endgame in our fight against Covid-19.

Advance preparation crucial in managing Covid-19 vaccine