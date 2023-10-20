Advanced training for heavy vehicle drivers proposed

KUALA LUMPUR: A road safety advocate has called for heavy vehicle drivers to be trained in advanced driving techniques.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua said with proper training, such drivers would be more skilful and have higher awareness, even if they lack experience.

“This approach will enable drivers to detect hazards earlier, anticipate potential crashes and be more alert of their surroundings and other road users.

“Heavy vehicle crashes cannot be eliminated, but proper training can significantly reduce such incidents and the number of deaths.”

According to the latest Road Transport Department (RTD) statistics, over 19,888 heavy vehicle crashes were recorded in the first half of 2021.

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department stated that Malaysia recorded over 1.2 million road crashes resulting in 13,500 deaths between 2021 and August this year, although it did not have specific figures for heavy vehicles.

Law said the current RTD driving test focuses mainly on the basics of driving, without adequately preparing them for real-life challenges on the road.

“When a learner driver is being trained, he is taught how to navigate a vehicle. But when it comes to hazard anticipation, many may not know how to handle a panic situation because they are not trained for it.”

He added that advanced driving programmes can ensure heavy vehicle drivers are more observant and have better hazard anticipation.

“This kind of training, which can be provided by RTD, should be made compulsory for heavy vehicle drivers and follows countries like Australia and Canada that have implemented mandatory advanced driving training for all drivers.

“Although some driving training centres offer advanced courses, a fully integrated one within the RTD test would be the most effective way to ensure all heavy drivers undergo it.”

Law also said advanced driver courses should include defensive driving and provide detailed results to identify shortcomings and opportunities for improvement.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research chairman Dr Wong Shaw Voon said heavy vehicle drivers must prove their competence and their employers must also ensure they get additional training if required.

Wong said different heavy vehicles have specific risks, and drivers have to know what could happen in a dangerous situation.

He added that the maintenance of heavy vehicles and issues like overloading should also be considered, as accidents can result in significant losses for companies, apart from affecting other road users.

“The training can alter the mentality of some heavy vehicle drivers who ignore the fact that roads are designed to accommodate all users.

“Stakeholders must also address the challenges across different industries. Companies must not take this issue for granted and ensure their drivers are properly trained.”