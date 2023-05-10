Adventure recovery approach: New method to treat drug addiction

SEPANG: The National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) has introduced a new method, dubbed the adventure recovery approach to treat narcotic addiction at the Sepang Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN).

Sepang PUSPEN director Nik Muhammad Nik Dir said the centre pioneered the approach known as the Sepang Eco-Challenge and Outdoor Recovery Park (i-SCORE), which was officially launched by NADA director-general Sutekno Director General Ahmad Belon (pix) last September.

“The Sepang PUSPEN’s focus remains on the implementation of rehabilitation treatment through its primary model, i-PULIH. It’s just that we’ve added value to it by incorporating the adventure recovery strategy approach.

“It is a more contemporary and suitable approach for the target group we are dealing with, which is the client (drug addicts), especially youths,” he said after the Sihat dan Cergas Sepang Eco Park Challenge programme here recently.

Among the activities that can be held at the AADK's i-Score are all-terrain vehicle (ATV) riding, camping, cycling, and motocross.

More interestingly, Nik Muhammad said that all the extreme sports facilities at such as the ATV track and the bamboo tower were built by the clients and the Sepang PUSPEN staff.

“We built this 3.2-km-long track together. We managed to turn the bush area into an ATV trail using only hoes and a few other tools, which is something to be proud of,” he said.

Nik Muhammad said that in an effort to provide an effective rehabilitation programme, NADA had decided to open i-SCORE for members of the public to experience extreme activities at the Sepang PUSPEN.

“This will provide our clients the opportunity to interact with the public, as well as exposure to operational, maintenance, and customer service duties,” he said, adding that the public is required to make bookings prior to their visits and pay a nominal fee.

Meanwhile, one of the clients at the centre, who only wants to be identified as Apek, 32, said at first he didn't understand why they were told to do outdoor activities instead of undergoing normal treatment and rehabilitation.

“I was previously treated at the Ruan PUSPEN in Raub, Pahang. It was a complete 180-degree turn when I was transferred here in May. We are taught about the true value of life here.

“However, once i-SCORE was completed, I understood why we were asked to do all the tasks; to get something extremely valuable, we must make sacrifices and give our all,” he said.

Another client, who wanted to be known only as Jagung, 36, said he was a little rebellious after learning that he had to do strenuous and repetitive outdoor tasks.

“At first, I was upset that I had to do that. But when we did it and saw the results, I couldn't believe we were able to build i-SCORE. It taught us a lot about the real meaning of life, and we're now ready to move on and start a new life,” he said. -Bernama