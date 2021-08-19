Adventure tour operator’s lucrative venture into honey bamboo shoots

KUANTAN: An outdoor recreation operator was rescued by his humble bamboo crop when his adventure tour business had to stop operation for more than a year following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Captain (R) Ahmad Azuan Osman, 42 who is the owner of Recreation Outdoor Hikers now tends to his crop of 200 bamboo clumps everyday by harvesting bamboo shoots in the one-hectare farm.

He said it was a timely venture as the previous owner who bought the farm in 2019 could not attend to the crop due to poor health while his own tour business had run to a halt a year ago, so he took over the farm to feed his family.

Every morning, armed with a machete, he goes to his farm to harvest shoots from his crop of honey bamboo known scientifically as Gigantochloa Albociliata.

“Initially, the farm was covered with bushes as it has been abandoned for quite a while, but we put in the hard work and now it is helping me to bring up my family,” he told Bernama when met at his farm in Bukit Kuin here today.

A father of seven children ranging from one month to 16 years, Ahmad Azuan went into venture without any agricultural knowledge but he persevered by surfing the internet as well as watching YouTube video on bamboo farming and processing honey bamboo shoots until he obtained the satisfactory results.

Even though maintaining bamboo is not difficult, Ahmad Azuan who retired from the armed forces in 2013 is more fearful of wild animals foraging in the forest to his crop.

“A clump of honey bamboo if properly maintained can yield up to four kilogrammes of shoots and he could harvest between 10 to 15 kg of shoots a day,” said the computer engineer from a local university.

His products are marketed to customers around Kuantan and also delivered to bamboo shoot fans as far away as Kuala Lumpur.

His raw honey bamboo shoots are sold at RM10 per kg while the boiled products are priced at RM15 and orders would be sent out at 4 pm on the same day to ensure its freshness.

“I want my customers to enjoy the crispiness of the fresh honey bamboo shoots which could be used to cook various curries or even eaten with budu or sambal,” he said.- Bernama